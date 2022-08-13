Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

