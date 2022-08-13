Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.
Airgain Price Performance
AIRG stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,048.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
