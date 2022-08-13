Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

AKAM stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 104,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

