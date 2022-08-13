Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in July

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,800 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,661.6 days.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

