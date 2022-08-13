Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $743.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.06 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

