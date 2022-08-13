Alliance Global Partners Cuts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to C$12.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CURLF. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.