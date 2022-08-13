Alliance Global Partners Trims Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Target Price to $12.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 205.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of MOTS opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,402.92% and a negative return on equity of 181.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Motus GI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

