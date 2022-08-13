Alliance Global Partners Trims Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Target Price to $12.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 205.34% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Motus GI Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of MOTS opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Motus GI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
