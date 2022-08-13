Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTM. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ APTM remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 17,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,101. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

