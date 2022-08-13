Alphr finance Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $32,882.52 and $25,514.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014780 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038698 BTC.
Alphr finance Coin Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.