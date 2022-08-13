Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys Shares of 135,000 Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RITM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,733,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 758,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 476,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 340,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

