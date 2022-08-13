Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.