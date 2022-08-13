Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,889 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

