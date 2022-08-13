Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $2.29 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.07% of InMode at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 181.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after buying an additional 635,538 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of INMD opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.