Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

ARE opened at $170.09 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

