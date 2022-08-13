Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,374,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $354.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.95 and its 200 day moving average is $347.69.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

