Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Cowen

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

AYX stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 229.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

