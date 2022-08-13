Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.
Altimmune Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALT traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,898. The company has a market cap of $750.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.48. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.
Insider Activity
In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Altimmune
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
