Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALT traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,898. The company has a market cap of $750.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.48. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.