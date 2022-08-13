Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

