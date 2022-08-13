Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.89.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.29. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The stock has a market cap of C$879.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

