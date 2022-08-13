Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$66.50.

TSE:AIF opened at C$56.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 201.11. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$41.27 and a 52-week high of C$72.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total transaction of C$42,408.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,551,685.31. In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer James Hannon acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,910. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total transaction of C$42,408.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,394 shares in the company, valued at C$1,551,685.31.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

