American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $298,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,650,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,193,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
American Assets Trust Stock Performance
NYSE AAT opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on AAT. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
