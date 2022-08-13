American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $298,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,650,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,193,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAT. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.