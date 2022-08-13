American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. American Cannabis shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 72,257 shares traded.

American Cannabis Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

