American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in American Electric Power by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,917,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,345,000 after acquiring an additional 641,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

