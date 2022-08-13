American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.32. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

