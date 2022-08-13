American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Stock Price Up 18.9%

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) shares rose 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 6,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.