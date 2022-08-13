American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AOUT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 73,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,264. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 387,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AOUT. Cowen reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

