American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,177 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.65% of American Well worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154 in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

