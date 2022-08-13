AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 79,523 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

