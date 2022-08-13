AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $160.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AMETEK by 77.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 163,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 32.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in AMETEK by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 111,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

