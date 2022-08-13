Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen by 14.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 140.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.39. 3,461,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,728. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

