Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $182.00 at Atlantic Securities

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

