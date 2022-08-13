Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 3.3%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.99 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). 332,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,095,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

Amigo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.99.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

