Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Reaches $96.87 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $96.87 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00008148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 48,517,191 coins and its circulating supply is 48,373,971 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

