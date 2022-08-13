AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.43

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $16.24. AMREP shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,683 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $84 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.92.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
