AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.43

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $16.24. AMREP shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,683 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $84 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.92.

About AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.