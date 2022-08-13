Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $24.13

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 28,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

