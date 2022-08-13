Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) PT at $24.13

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:MARA opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
