Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) PT at GBX 673

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 683 ($8.25).

RMV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 617 ($7.46) to GBX 574 ($6.94) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 652 ($7.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 597.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 613.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,963.64. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($9.79).

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.