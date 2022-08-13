Analyzing Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Esquire Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Esquire Financial pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Bank ASA pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 29.41% 15.73% 1.88% DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Esquire Financial and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.2% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Esquire Financial and DNB Bank ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 1 4 5 0 2.40

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $201.67, suggesting a potential upside of 873.06%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $65.56 million 4.90 $17.92 million $2.59 15.37 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.51 $2.95 billion $1.82 11.39

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats DNB Bank ASA on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of January 25, 2022, the company operated a full-service branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

