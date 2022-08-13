Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Up 60.2% in July

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the July 15th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 116,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43. Anghami has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anghami stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Anghami at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

