Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.77. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

