Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.05.

Angi Stock Performance

Angi stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.77. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Angi by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

