Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.44). 41,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 156,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Angling Direct Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.20 million and a P/E ratio of 912.50.

Insider Transactions at Angling Direct

In other news, insider Andy Torrance purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($16,010.15).

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

