AnRKey X Market Cap Reaches $500,056.85 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $500,056.85 and $3,083.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About AnRKey X
AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,517,442 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io.
Buying and Selling AnRKey X
