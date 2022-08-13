Anyswap (ANY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $706,878.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $125.12 million and $706,878.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $6.71 or 0.00027528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

