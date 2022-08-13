Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 251,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE AIV opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

