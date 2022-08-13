Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.