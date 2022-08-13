Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79.
Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
