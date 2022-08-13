Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.91–$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.03 million. Appian also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.20 EPS.

Appian Trading Up 1.7 %

APPN stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. 201,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. Appian has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,803,434.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,803,434.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 358,568 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,594. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

