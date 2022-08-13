Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $110.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

