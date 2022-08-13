Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $2.60. 676,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,128. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.