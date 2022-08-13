Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 18.2 %
Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $2.60. 676,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,128. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.