Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 481.02%. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.