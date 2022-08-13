Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 481.02%. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

