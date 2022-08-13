Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.47.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,514. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 265.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

