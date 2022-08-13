Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $84.50 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00008721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,462.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037444 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128469 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063547 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
